WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.00.

WCC opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $172.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.27.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after buying an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 187,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

