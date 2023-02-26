Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.17

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $8.51. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 46,911 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.