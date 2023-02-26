Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.17

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $8.51. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 46,911 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 264,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after buying an additional 36,837 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.