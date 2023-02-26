Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.71.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
WPM opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.