Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.