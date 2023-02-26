Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $53.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $243,010,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.