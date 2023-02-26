Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCP. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

WCP opened at C$10.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.93. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at C$5,806,188. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

