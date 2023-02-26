Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WWW. Piper Sandler lowered Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -16.26%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.