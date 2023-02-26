Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.97.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Workday by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Workday by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Workday by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

