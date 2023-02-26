Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,438 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.34% of Xylem worth $211,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $102.40 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

