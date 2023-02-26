Zacks Investment Management Acquires 1,577 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

