Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 23,703 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

NYSE:WMS opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

