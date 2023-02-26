Zacks Investment Management Decreases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of Sonoco Products worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 166.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

