Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 57,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,209.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 194,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after acquiring an additional 581,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.1 %

ASO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.55 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

