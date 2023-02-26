Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,233,000 after purchasing an additional 497,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,818,000 after acquiring an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $290,468,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,537,000 after buying an additional 2,208,672 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,921,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

