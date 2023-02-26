Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $579,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $111.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.95. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

