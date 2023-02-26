Zacks Investment Management Has $5.06 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 271.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

