Zacks Investment Management Has $5.91 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,879 shares of company stock worth $1,715,774 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

