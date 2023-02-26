Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Globant by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,312 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,020,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Price Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $163.03 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

