Zacks Investment Management Sells 2,102 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

