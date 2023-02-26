Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $52.73 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $738.17 million and $52.73 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.21 or 0.00191551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00073124 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

