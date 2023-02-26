Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $52.73 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $738.17 million and $52.73 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.21 or 0.00191551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00073124 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00054286 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001211 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000186 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars.
