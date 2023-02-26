ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.91

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $407,134.53 and approximately $7.91 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00191581 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

