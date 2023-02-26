ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $400,359.76 and $25.76 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00191029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00073459 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00053410 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

