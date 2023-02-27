100,000 Shares in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Bought by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Annandale Capital LLC owned 0.08% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Truist Financial cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.21 on Monday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

