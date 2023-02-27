108,667 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,000. Roku comprises 1.3% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Roku as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Roku by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 31.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $141.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

