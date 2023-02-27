134,567 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Bought by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 134,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,385,000 after buying an additional 304,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

LAZR traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,222,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,210,268. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

