1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 107,670 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,670 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 1.20% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 231.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 502,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 350,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 36.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 244,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,852 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

