1607 Capital Partners LLC Takes $449,000 Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 130.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $392,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGR opened at $12.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

