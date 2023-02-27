17,621 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $366.49 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,146,571 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

