1,880 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:A traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.70. The stock had a trading volume of 157,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,911.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,560,896.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.62.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

