1irstGold (1GOLD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,119.43

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for about $62.41 or 0.00267566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $4,119.43 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

