228,500 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 228,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

NYSE YPF opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

