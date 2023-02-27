28,664 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.3% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after acquiring an additional 87,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $222.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.