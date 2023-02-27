32,578 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,165 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -407.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.69.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

