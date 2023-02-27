3D Systems (DDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:DDD opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,687,000 after buying an additional 277,012 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

