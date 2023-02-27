5,000 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.25.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $346.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.80. The company has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $348.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.