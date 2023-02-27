50,200 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.37. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.16.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

