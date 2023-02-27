AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.08

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.08 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 46019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AAON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AAON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

