ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $6.70 million and $528.24 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00042286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00218977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,541.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00006962 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $727.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

