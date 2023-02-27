ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0001

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $3,887.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00219027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00006669 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,744.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

