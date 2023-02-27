Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.90.
Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $80.49. 720,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,470. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.35.
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
