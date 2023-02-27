Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.97 million. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 717,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 69.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.