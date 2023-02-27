ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Up 6.5%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 108,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 436,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $539.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -187.49%.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.