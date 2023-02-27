Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up approximately 10.3% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP owned about 2.52% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $25,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.41. 123,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,076. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.