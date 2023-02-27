Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,268 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.6% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned about 0.14% of Adobe worth $174,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21. The stock has a market cap of $147.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

