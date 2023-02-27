Adshares Price Tops $1.04 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Adshares has a market cap of $38.02 million and approximately $59,632.90 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00004388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007284 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001931 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,474 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.