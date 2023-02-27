Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,233 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Advance Auto Parts worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

About Advance Auto Parts

AAP traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.28. The stock had a trading volume of 123,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.93 and a 1-year high of $231.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.52.

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.