AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $49,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.07. 130,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,799. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

