Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$21.50

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.12.

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.37 on Monday, reaching C$20.19. 1,058,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,244. The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.42. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$25.00.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.9286027 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

