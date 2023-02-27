Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson Sells 16,868 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,997,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. American National Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

