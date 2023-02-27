Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

