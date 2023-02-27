Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37.72 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $37.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00078205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00054940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,531,309 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,333,151 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

